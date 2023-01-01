GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead, another person has been injured and a teen faces charges following a shooting in the Hayes area of Gloucester County early Sunday morning.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a resident called the county’s Emergency Communications Center around 1:05 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 7800 block of Guinea Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a large gathering at a residence, and a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A second man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and that person was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.

The Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division responded to the scene and began to locate witnesses and physical evidence.

The investigation identified a 15-year-old teen as a suspect in the shooting. The teen left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office said petitions and a detention order have been filed against the teen, charging him with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues, and the teen is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s location or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.