MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on John Clayton Highway in Mathews County.

Virginia State Police say another person was entrapped in the two-vehicle crash, which happened just before 12:40 p.m. at 12747 John Clayton Highway.

Police say troopers were at the scene as of 1:10 p.m. investigating and the crash reconstruction team was requested.

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.