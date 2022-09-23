VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning.

Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Following the fire, two adults and two dogs were displaced. A cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.