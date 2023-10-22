NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Carnival Magic put out a statement regarding one guest attacking another with a bar glass in the theater. The victim received medical treatment, according to the release and the assailant was confined to his room for the remainder of the cruise.

FBI and police boarded the ship on Sunday morning in Norfolk to investigate. Carnival security and medical officials fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to the release.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and the assailant guest has been permanently banned from sailing on Carnival in the future, but this is now a matter for law enforcement,” the statement from Carnival Magic reads.