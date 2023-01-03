PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said.

Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon and wearing a mask in a public place, while they are searching for Nikemeon B. Brewer, 24, who is charged with robbery and wearing a mask in a public place, police said.

Portsmouth Police said two armed suspects approached the victim and robbed the person at gunpoint. Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Brewer and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also post anonymous tips to the P3Tips app or visit their website.