Local man sentenced for robbing more than a dozen convenience stores

RICHMOND Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man was sentenced for more than 12 years for using a knife to rob over a dozen convenience stores and gas stations.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Carter, with the help of his brother, Joseph Carter, went on a 10-day crime spree.

Wearing masks and armed with a knife, the brothers robbed 13 convenience stores and attempted to rob yet another store when they were caught.

Together, they hit numerous businesses in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover.

On January 15, law enforcement located their car approximately 10 minutes after the Carters robbed a gas station in Chesterfield. Detectives followed the car as the brothers drove into Richmond and witnessed a purchase of narcotics.

Following a traffic stop, Michael Carter ran from the car and hid in the woods. Police say, with the help of Air Unit and K-9 units, officers were able to locate him.

During a search of the brothers’ home some items stolen from the businesses were recovered, according to police.

Joseph Carter will be sentenced on October 10, for his role as the getaway driver for these crimes.

Michael Carter was sentenced September 12, to more than 12 and a half years in prison.