Local man says Norfolk ATM shorted him $400 but debited full amount from card

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What would you do if you withdrew money from an ATM but it didn’t give you the right amount? It happened to a Hampton Roads man on Monday morning.

He said not only did the machine short him hundreds of dollars, the full amount he should’ve received was debited from his card, so he reached out to 10 On Your Side for help.

The machine in question is a Bank of America ATM, and a spokesman said they’re currently researching the issue to see if more customers were affected.

10 On Your Side went to the ATM location and noticed something odd.

Every month, Kenneth Melcher, Sr. receives his Social Security benefits on a debit card. The card can be used at any ATM so on Monday he went to a stand-alone Bank of America ATM on Center Drive and Newtown Road.

However this time, he said something wasn’t right.

“I went to withdraw $740 and it gave me $340,” Melcher said. “I was like ‘where is the rest of it?’ So I put the card back in because I thought I accidentally didn’t withdraw enough.”

His confusion turned to shock when he saw his balance.

“It said I only had $13 left and I was like $13? There’s $400 missing still,” Melcher said.

Melcher said even though he only received $340, the full amount of $740 was taken from his card.

He went to the nearest Bank of America branch and called customer service, but he didn’t have much luck.

He also called the number on his benefits card. Melcher said he was told an investigation would be started into his claim, but it could take up to 90 days to get his money back.

“I got rent to pay, electric bills to pay. You can’t pay nothing if you ain’t got it,” he said.

10 On Your Side met Melcher at the ATM and a red light was on, indicating the machine was down, but during our interview, the light switched back to green. We waited around and a few customers eventually made transactions. However, not long after, the light went back to red and the screen said the ATM was temporarily out of service.

“Other people could be trying to use that machine and it don’t work and then they lose their money just as well,” Melcher said.

We reached out to Bank of America and by Monday evening, a spokesman said they’re working to get in touch with Melcher so they can refund his money by Tuesday. The spokesman also said the machine was taken offline once the problem was discovered.

A crew will be out to service the ATM.

The spokesman said there aren’t any other complaints on record that he’s aware of. If you think you may have received the incorrect amount of cash, you should call the customer service number on the back of your card.