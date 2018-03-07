Local man giving away engagement ring to deserving couple after heartbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Engagement rings are known for signifying love, but one young Virginia Beach resident’s love story didn’t turn out exactly as planned.

So now he’s left with a ring that he wants to give away to a deserving couple.

Steven Crocker is a WAVY camera operator and an aspiring director, whose Facebook post surrounding a free engagement ring has gone viral. He sits behind the camera in the studio, never appears on TV, and he’s quiet, but he has a story to tell. It’s one of heartbreak, sadness — but it’s also one of hope.

Crocker is giving away a diamond ring he thought by now would be on the finger of the woman he fell in love with two years ago on the London Tube.

“The moment I looked into her eyes I knew that I wanted to be with her for a long time,” said Crocker.

In his eyes, a long time meant forever, so more than a year ago, he bought the ring.

“They say when you know, you know, and I thought I knew.”

The girl he loved split up with him one month before he could get down on one knee at Universal Studios after his planned Harry Potter-themed surprise.

Crocker says she loves Harry Potter. After the break-up, Crocker’s mother held onto the ring for a while. That was, until he asked for it back, days ago.

“I got the ring back and tried to sell it, but then I decided I would give it away after a lot of sad music and thinking,” said Crocker. “I still believe in love, I’m a hopeless romantic.”

So, Crocker posted a story to Facebook and the first line says: FREE ENGAGEMENT RING. Crocker wants you to email him if you are interested in the ring and if you have a love story to share.

“I want people to send me videos, photos, paragraphs, and tell me about their significant other and why they are so in love. Out of our relationship, someone is going to realize their dreams,” said Crocker. “This is not about me, this is not about her, this is about hope and not loss.”

While Crocker’s love story had a heartbreaking ending. He looks forward to having someone, somewhere, enjoy the happiness he once lost.

Steven Crocker’s email: stevenmcrocker46@gmail.com

Crocker’s Facebook Post:

“FREE ENGAGEMENT RING – READ AND SHARE

Okay, so I have an engagement ring that I bought and never got to use. No need to give the backstory, but I am still heartbroken about it.

I tried selling this ring to a handful of places and was offered a very depreciated value that I didn’t want to take because it’s not about the money, for me, it’s about love, and I’d hate to see a good ring go to waste, so I’m going to give it away. I’ve thought about this a lot and obviously by the timestamp of this post you can tell it has kept me up at night.