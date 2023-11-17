FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that northbound local lanes for Interstate 95 are now open in the area of Fredericksburg.

Drivers entering I-95 from Plank Road will now travel in local lanes across the Rappahannock River before either merging with I-95 traffic or taking the exit ramp at Warrenton Road.

“The new pattern is part of the $132 million I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, which seeks to reduce congestion by separating local traffic from regional traffic along the corridor,” a spokesperson with VDOT said. “Almost half of the drivers entering I-95 from the Route 17 and Route 3 interchanges exit on the opposite side of the Rappahannock River, traveling just one exit.”

Next steps

According to VDOT, a new flyover ramp north of the Warrenton Road exit is expected to open in mid-December allowing local lanes and I-95 traffic to merge more easily. Until then, drivers using the local lanes won’t be able to merge with I-95 until the Courthouse Road exit.

Construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will continue through May 2024. For more information on developments in this project, visit the “Improve 95” website.