Local inmates at VPRJ will get free video chat on Father’s Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail is connecting their inmates with their loved ones this week in honor of Father’s Day.

“Not all are bad, a good many made bad choices, and they will answer for those choices, but while they’re here what can we as an administration team do to help alleviate some of that pressure that builds up?” said Superintendent, Tony Pham.

Pham partnered with the company that makes their tablets, to get each inmate a free 5 minute video chat for the day, bringing dads to the forefront.

“It’s hard to be in jail as it should be, but that doesn’t dictate to people to understand, it’s OK to give them moments,” Pham said.

Inmate Elizabeth Bellamy says she’s grateful for the opportunity to talk to her dad, who’s her role model, because otherwise her family couldn’t pay for it.

“Being able to be engage with my family and have them intertwined with it helps me focus on why I want to better myself and get out and be a part of my family again,” Bellamy explained.

Inmate Caressa Scott agrees, those five minutes are priceless.

“It’s happy tears that I’m able to see my father and tell him I love him and that I’m sorry I’m in this predicament, I’m blessed,” Scott said with a tear running down her cheek.

For fathers like Darius Radcliff, he is counting down the moments until he gets to see his 5-year-old baby girl.

“It’s joy when you’re somewhere like here where you’re doing time, sitting for 12 months or more, it gives you like ‘oh I just have to make it one more day … it gives you that white light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

VPRJ made the same notion on Mother’s Day and Christmas last year.

Pham hopes to be able to keep the heartwarming moments going.