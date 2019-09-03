Local high school football games moved from Friday due to Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’ll be Wednesday Night Lights for several local high school football teams due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Many games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Wednesday, while a couple have either been moved to Saturday or postponed due to potential hazardous conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Other games around the area not listed below are still on as scheduled as local districts monitor the storm.

Wednesday

First Colonial at Bayside – 6:30

Kempsville at Cox – 6:30

Ocean Lakes at Kellam – 7

Tallwood at Landstown – 7

Salem at Princess Anne – 7

Currituck County at Hickory – 7

Western Branch at Churchland – 7 p.m.

Saturday

Petersburg at Norcom – 2 p.m.

Postponed

Norfolk Academy at First Flight