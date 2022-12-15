HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Anyone who has been around kids has probably seen or played with LEGOS, and now one Guinness World Record holder is going around the nation delivering sets to sick kids.

President and Founder of LittleBricks Charity, Russell Cassavah, is a three-time Guinness World Record holder for walking across LEGOS barefoot. Cassavah says it was his daughter’s idea.

“She came up with the idea of walking across lego bricks to raise money,” said Cassevah. “I went from the beginning to the end of the walkway in her school, which set the distance and the first record was 120 feet.”

After breaking the record for the second time, Cassevah said that he found a new purpose in life. He then quit his corporate job, cashed out his retirement and founded the LittleBricks Charity.

He also took to TikTok, raising awareness and money for the charity, with the hope of being able to travel across the country and gift hospitalized children with lego sets.

“I’ve never handed a lego set to a child and there not be a smile from ear to ear” Said Cassevah

Cassevah says it’s not about the bricks, but what it can build for the kids.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t about a toy, it’s about the mental health of children who are oftentimes overlooked,” said Cassevah. “They are in situations that you and I can’t fathom. The children that we help are sometimes in predicaments that don’t go the way you’re hoping, I didn’t realize how impactful what we do is for them, on that journey.”

Russell is looking for any donation from all ages, and even Lego headquarters in Denmark, just to help build up another smile.

“They are so brilliant and enjoy every moment of the life that they have on this earth and that is the inspiration that keeps me going every single day.” Said Cassevah.

If you want to donate or follow him on TikTok please visit the LittleBricks Charity website.