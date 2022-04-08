WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Local Orthodox churches are coming together on Saturday to pray for the victims of the crisis in Ukraine.

Five Greek Orthodox Churches are gathering in Williamsburg Saturday for a prayer service to take action against violence and show their support for people in Ukraine.

It’s outdoors and open to anyone of any faith.

The organizers want to send a message that they oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine and violence of any kind.

“If we sit back and do nothing, then we’re inviting the troubles in our city and in our country and around the world,” said Fr. John Manuel, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Priest. “People dying on Granby Street, people being shot on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach, people being shot and maimed on every city of our area. That’s terrible. We cannot be silent.”

They’re also praying for people in Russia who oppose the war.

The service is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Colonial Williamsburg. It will last roughly 20 minutes.

“We want to be present in the city, we want to be part of the city, part of our local community, and that’s why we’re leaving the walls of our church, we’re bringing our icons so people can see what our Orthodox worship looks like and we’re praying, we want them to pray with us as well,” said Sam Williams, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Pastoral Assistant.