Local churches and city officials partner to host free COVID-19 testing

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Public health officials in Norfolk partnered with Sentara Health Systems and local churches to offer free walk-up and drive-thru coronavirus testing.
Starting in June, limited testing will be available for individual ages 3 and up.
Officials released the following details for testing locations:
- Thursday, June 11, 8:15am-Noon | 1317 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk
- Friday, June 12, 8:15am-Noon | 3241 Argonne Avenue, Norfolk
- Thursday, June 18, 8:15am-Noon | 207 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk
An appointment is recommended, you can reserve your space here. You can also call them at 757-683-2777.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.