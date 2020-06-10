Live Now
Local churches and city officials partner to host free COVID-19 testing

A man reacts as a medical staffer tests shoppers who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket in Christchurch, New Zealand in April. New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have contracted an infection had recovered. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Public health officials in Norfolk partnered with Sentara Health Systems and local churches to offer free walk-up and drive-thru coronavirus testing.

Starting in June, limited testing will be available for individual ages 3 and up.

Officials released the following details for testing locations:

  • Thursday, June 11, 8:15am-Noon | 1317 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk
  • Friday, June 12, 8:15am-Noon | 3241 Argonne Avenue, Norfolk
  • Thursday, June 18, 8:15am-Noon | 207 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk

An appointment is recommended, you can reserve your space here. You can also call them at 757-683-2777.

