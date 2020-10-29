Local church to host free drive-thru flu shots, grocery pick-up event in Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) will be hosting free flu shot clinic and grocery pick-up this weekend in Norfolk.

The event is open to the community on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk (Military Circle Mall Parking Area). Supplies are on a first-come, first-served basis while they last and the event is expected to conclude around 2 p.m.

“As part of the INC’s international outreach effort, this event aims to promote goodwill, love, and appreciation for communities, as well as to make a positive impact on their spiritual lives by sharing the true faith through acts of kindness,” church members said in a statement released Thursday.

Church officials also say that Congressman Bobby Scott and other local officials will be in attendance.

