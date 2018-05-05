Local cancer survivor mentors others going through treatment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday is Crush Cancer Day in Hampton Roads, and WAVY-TV will be out in force at OneLife Fitness on Virginia Beach Boulevard from 1-5 p.m.

As part of our coverage, 10 On Your Side has reported on cancer survivor Cheryl McLeskey, who was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer.

New drugs, including Herceptin, have saved her life, according to her doctors, and campaigns like Crush Cancer to benefit Cycle for Survival and Memorial Sloan Kettering are essential to helping raise money for that cancer research to save lives.

McLeskey is also providing a ministry to others to give them support, information, comfort.

Support groups allow the sharing of feelings, the concerns and the fears that even family members night not understand.

When asked how she’s become stronger in the face of her own breast cancer, McLeskey says, “I have been mentoring women who have breast cancer. “

10 On Your Side found this band of sisters — Cheryl and Nancy Cole and Kristin Barton Cuthriell — on a Croatan Beach.

“Breathe in Jesus and exhale fear, and exhale anything negative, exhale stress,” she told Nancy and Kristin.

Nancy Cole says this about this new ministry she is a part of, “Cheryl had the same diagnosis that I did, and she was enough ahead of me, and she was there, and able to walk me through what was about to happen.”

The three did not know each other until 2017, when they all were diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kristin adds, “Cheryl supported me, and educated me, and empathized with me.”

Nancy first knew something was wrong when holding her granddaughter Surry.

There was a pain in her breast, “So I just moved her while she was sleeping to the other side, and reached my hand up and there was a huge lump,” Nancy remembers.

For Nancy it was quick. On March 31, 2017 she was diagnosed with HER-2 positive, and 17 days later she underwent a double mastectomy.

Last Thursday, her daughter Emily shot a home video of Nancy’s other daughter Callie with granddaughter Surry from Charlotte.

They surprised grandma, who was returning from her 17th and last chemotherapy treatment,.

“I’ve always been a type a controlling type of person, and I had to let that go, and rely on people to help me. That was difficult for me at first.”

Losing her hair was tough for Nancy and tough for Kristin, too. Kristin wears a wig, which looks remarkably like her natural hair. “I don’t have as much hair as these two. I can’t wait to have that much hair. I feel more comfortable in a wig,” she told us.

Kristin Barton Cuthriell remembers Labor Day 2017. That’s when she found her tumor.

“It was high under my armpit, and I felt it, and I immediately knew it had not been there before. It was an “uh oh” feeling that it had not been there before.”

She was diagnosed after her husband broke his neck in a surfing accident. There was a time when it was thought he might by paralyzed.

Thankfully he is not. Kristin posted a video about that time, “Within three months of his accident, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and what was harder than being told that I had breast cancer was being told it had spread to the lymph nodes.”

Kristin said her father, Tom Barton, founder of Beach Ford, always tells her “remember what you know.”

It turns out four years ago, Kristin wrote the “Snowball Effect – How to Build Positive Momentum in Your Life.”

She would remember what she knew from writing that book, “Fighting fear with faith. I went into this mode there’s no ‘why me?’ You bloom where you land. What do I need to do moving forward? Now, I’m in fight mode. A week of grieving and then fight mode,” Kristin said as she was thinking through the process of how to react.

As they walk towards Rudee Inlet it is clear, the band of sisters grieve, and then they fight. Together they move forward with confidence that the best days are yet to come.

Help us crush cancer. Join the battle on Sunday, May 6.

Go online to WAVY.com sign up a team, and or contribute to Cheryl vs. Andy.

We are in a head-to-head competition raising money to crush cancer.

100 percent of all money raised goes towards vital cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.