NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk-based O’Connor Brewing Co. is recalling one of their seasonal beers after their quality-control team detected “off-flavors.”

The brewery posted to their Facebook on Tuesday customers who bought their Fall 2017 Pecan Porter and have been aging it at home might experience the flavor change.

If you purchased the brew, you can get a credit or exchange it in their Tasting Room on W. 21st Street.