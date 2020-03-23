Local artist effected by COVID-19 writing personalized songs for donations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For a musician living in Virginia Beach, the coronavirus brought his career to a halt.

Bennett Wales started to feel the effects of COVID-19 behind the scenes on Monday. He recalls waking up and throughout the day hearing about how much the virus had spread.

Understandably, many venues needed to cancel events like concerts after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced changes to prevent further spread of coronavirus. One of those changes, prevents a group of 10 or more people gathering.

Wales says before he knew it, he’d had a week’s worth of shows canceled. He knew immediately that he’d be in a tough spot.

He had quit his job nearly two years ago to pursue music full-time and hadn’t looked back… he wasn’t going to start now.

So the songwriter took to the internet to make money the best way he knew how; write music.

He offered his services by launching an Instagram account to take requests from people who’d like a song of their theme choice written. He immediately noticed people had a need for it.

With many of his followers practicing social-distancing and self quarantining, they needed a place for their creativity to roam free. It seemed like Wales notebook was the perfect place.

Since Sunday, he’s written a few songs, ranging from space exploration for a young girl to a song for a mother grieving the loss of her son years ago.

For now, Wales is working through a screen, trying to make a living off his personalized, virtual songwriting and performances.

However, he’s taking monetary donations as little as zero dollars for a personal song, adding that smiles are the best currency.

If you’d like Bennett Wales to write your song, or just make a donation, you can visit his site here.

