Local 25-year-old dies from injuries following crash on Rt. 58

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – State police on Sunday confirmed that a 25-year-old died this past week following injuries sustained in a car crash.

Police said Austin Alexander Baynard of Chesapeake, was driving a Jeep Cherokee in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 when the vehicle stopped.

According to the state trooper that responded, Baynard exited the vehicle and was struck by a Ford sedan that was also traveling in the eastbound lanes.

Medics transported both Baynard and the driver of the sedan to a local hospital for injuries. Police said Baynard died from his injuries.

State police said the driver of the Ford sedan sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

No charges have been placed at this time.

