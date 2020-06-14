CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – State police on Sunday confirmed that a 25-year-old died this past week following injuries sustained in a car crash.
Police said Austin Alexander Baynard of Chesapeake, was driving a Jeep Cherokee in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 when the vehicle stopped.
According to the state trooper that responded, Baynard exited the vehicle and was struck by a Ford sedan that was also traveling in the eastbound lanes.
Medics transported both Baynard and the driver of the sedan to a local hospital for injuries. Police said Baynard died from his injuries.
State police said the driver of the Ford sedan sustained non-life threatening injuries.
At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.
No charges have been placed at this time.
Latest Posts
- Local 25-year-old dies from injuries following crash on Rt. 58
- BLOG: A rainy and cooler week ahead
- Congresswoman Luria advocates for additional COVID-19 testing and more transparency in nursing homes
- Stoney asks Commonwealth’s Attorney to investigate report of a protester being hit by an RPD vehicle
- Virginia Aquarium to reopen after coronavirus pandemic