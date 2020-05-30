WATCH LIVE: Cities brace for more protests Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WAVY) — Protesters set police cars ablaze, smashed businesses’ windows and skirmished with baton-wielding officers in streets from Atlanta to Los Angeles, as anger over George Floyd’s death spread across the country.

Authorities were bracing for more violence Saturday, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces.

In Minneapolis, the city where Floyd died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the state’s National Guard and promised a massive show of force to help quell unrest that has grown increasingly destructive.

Protests were held across Hampton Roads Friday night and again on Saturday. Hampton police say four people, two adults and two juveniles, were arrested at a protest over the death of Floyd at Fort Monroe Friday night.

Hundreds took the streets of Norfolk again Saturday.

