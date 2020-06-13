LIVE UPDATES: Virginia’s 5000 Man March draws thousands to Richmond

by: Amelia Heymann and Delaney Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands flooded the streets of Richmond today for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March,’ a demonstration for Black Lives Matter.

Participants marched from the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Ave., headed north on W. Broad Street and then looped back around to the statue.

The group that organized the event said they were marching “For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.”

“Because Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter, it just means ours are in danger,” said organizers on their Facebook page.

Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke at the event. 

3:15- 3:33 p.m. — Protesters continued to listen to different people speak on the Lee Monument.

2:44 p.m. — Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke the crowd of protesters.

  • Tavares Floyd picture during 5000 man march
    Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke the crowd of protesters on June 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Pentecost)
  • George Floyd's cousin speaking at the 5000 Man March in Richmond
    George Floyd’s cousin speaking at the 5000 Man March in Richmond, Va. on June 13, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

2:19 p.m. — The group has returned to the Lee monument for a worship service. There will be more speakers this afternoon, including a member of George Floyd’s family.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity.

A speaker at the 5000 Man March in Richmond
A speaker at the 5000 Man March in Richmond, Va. on June 13, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

2:04 p.m. — The march started heading back to the Robert E. Lee Monument with Mayor Levar Stoney in tow.

  • Mayor Levar Stoney at the 5000 Man March in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
    Mayor Levar Stoney joined protesters at the 5000 Man March in Richmond on Saturday, June 13, 20202. (Photo: Delaney Hall)
  • Protesters walking in 500 Man March by Photo courtesy of Sarah Pentecost
    Protesters walking in the 5000 Man March on June 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Pentecost)

1:32 p.m. — Protesters have begun to march down Broad Street. Organizers said anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people showed up to the protest.

1 p.m. — Thousands of protesters have gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond. There are also food trucks, tents and bands set up around the area.

Virginia's March for 5000 gathering at Robtert E. Lee monument
Thousands of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)
Virginia's March for 5000 tents at Robtert E. Lee monument
Tents set up for Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

