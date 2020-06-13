LIVE UPDATES: Virginia’s 5000 Man March draws thousands to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands flooded the streets of Richmond today for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March,’ a demonstration for Black Lives Matter.

Participants marched from the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Ave., headed north on W. Broad Street and then looped back around to the statue.

The group that organized the event said they were marching “For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.”

“Because Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter, it just means ours are in danger,” said organizers on their Facebook page.

Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke at the event.

3:15- 3:33 p.m. — Protesters continued to listen to different people speak on the Lee Monument.

“I never thought I’d see this in Richmond. Not in the capital of the confederate.”



The 5000 Man March has come to an end but thousands of protestors are still out here listening to people speak about #BlackLivesMatter here by the Lee Monument.

Richmonders are reacting. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/DmGfqHzYc8 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) June 13, 2020

Took a quick lap around the Robert E. Lee monument just now. Plenty of protestors and demonstrators still gather, and listen to prayers and speeches at the foot of the monument after ‘Virginia’s 5,000 Man March.’ @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/mNLv2ZSxV7 — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 13, 2020

2:44 p.m. — Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke the crowd of protesters.

Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke the crowd of protesters on June 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Pentecost)

George Floyd’s cousin speaking at the 5000 Man March in Richmond, Va. on June 13, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

2:19 p.m. — The group has returned to the Lee monument for a worship service. There will be more speakers this afternoon, including a member of George Floyd’s family.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity.

A speaker at the 5000 Man March in Richmond, Va. on June 13, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

2:04 p.m. — The march started heading back to the Robert E. Lee Monument with Mayor Levar Stoney in tow.

Mayor Levar Stoney joined protesters at the 5000 Man March in Richmond on Saturday, June 13, 20202. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Protesters walking in the 5000 Man March on June 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Pentecost)

1:32 p.m. — Protesters have begun to march down Broad Street. Organizers said anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people showed up to the protest.

1 p.m. — Thousands of protesters have gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond. There are also food trucks, tents and bands set up around the area.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Tents set up for Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Want to learn more about what to expect?

You can find more information about what to expect from the march here, and you learn about the GRTC’s detours caused by the demonstration here.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.