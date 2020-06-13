LIVE UPDATES: Virginia’s 5000 Man March draws thousands to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands flooded the streets of Richmond today for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March,’ a demonstration for Black Lives Matter.
Participants marched from the Robert E. Lee Monument on Monument Ave., headed north on W. Broad Street and then looped back around to the statue.
The group that organized the event said they were marching “For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.”
“Because Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean your life doesn’t matter, it just means ours are in danger,” said organizers on their Facebook page.
Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke at the event.
3:15- 3:33 p.m. — Protesters continued to listen to different people speak on the Lee Monument.
2:44 p.m. — Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin and Richmond native, spoke the crowd of protesters.
2:19 p.m. — The group has returned to the Lee monument for a worship service. There will be more speakers this afternoon, including a member of George Floyd’s family.
WARNING: This video may contain profanity.
2:04 p.m. — The march started heading back to the Robert E. Lee Monument with Mayor Levar Stoney in tow.
1:32 p.m. — Protesters have begun to march down Broad Street. Organizers said anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people showed up to the protest.
1 p.m. — Thousands of protesters have gathered at the Robert E. Lee monument before marching through Richmond. There are also food trucks, tents and bands set up around the area.
