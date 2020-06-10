Live Blog: Protests continue in Suffolk and Poquoson

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Communities across the nation continue to hold demonstrations in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring awareness to racial injustice.

Hampton Roads residents are gearing up for another round of peaceful demonstrations in Suffolk and Poquoson on Wednesday.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Wednesday:

2:15 p.m. — Black Lives Matter 757 tweeted a video that shows a group of people standing on the Confederate Monument in Portsmouth spray painting and vandalizing it.



There is a planned “Remove the Stain” rally at the monument at 7:57 p.m.

*DISCLAIMER: This video may contain explicit content.*

2 p.m. — “Latinos for Black Lives Meet” gather for a scheduled peaceful protest on the north side of Victory Blvd between City Hall Avenue and Wythe Creek Road.

12:15 p.m. — The City of Suffolk announced closures on North Main Street from Constance Road to West Washington Street for the planned “Black Justice March” protest. The street closures begin at 5:45 p.m. with marchers expected to lineup at 6 p.m., and the march underway at 6:30 p.m.

11:50 a.m. — Two Portsmouth NAACP leaders, including Portsmouth chapter president James Boyd, were arrested in handcuffs by Portsmouth police at the city’s Confederate monument during a protest Wednesday.

