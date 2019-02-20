Little Theatre invites community to help fund parking lot project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (LTVB) near the Oceanfront is calling on the community for help.

Their parking lot has been patched many times, but is now in need of a full overhaul. Unfortunately, the cost is more than the board can afford.

LTVB is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization and the work is expected to cost around $50,000.

“We glazed this a couple times to try and stretch it as far as we could, but we’re at a point now that it’s getting so rocky that it’s becoming a safety hazard for our volunteers and our patrons,” said vice president of business for LTVB, Sandy Lawrence.

Lawrence tells 10 On Your Side they run the theater with the help of more than 300 volunteers.

“Our season budget for production is just over $100,000. That includes royalties, scripts, sets, costumes, the whole thing,” said Lawrence.

They reached out to get some price quotes on how much a new parking lot would cost. “We pride ourselves on production values, which is why the parking lot at $50,000 is a big chunk of our production budget each year,” Lawrence said.

Now, they’re trying to raise the funds to make the parking lot happen. “We just posted the GoFundMe page earlier this week and, to really launch this campaign, we’re bringing in a special guest March 1 and 2. A female impersonator from Key West, Christopher Peterson, whose show’s called Eyecons,” said Lawrence

The proceeds of that show will go towards their parking lot and the LGBT Life Center.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at the following links: ltvb.com orgofundme.com/LTVBParkingLot.