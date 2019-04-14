Lighten your tax burden with some Tax Day deals!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s tax day! But not to worry… some businesses are stepping up to help make the day a little brighter.
This year, millions of Americans nationwide will owe money to the IRS this year. That number is expected to be bigger than last year, but there are plenty of Tax Day deals so you can save a buck or two.
For many, parting with your hard-earned money is such sweet sorrow. So hopefully these sweet deals will lessen the burden.
- Applebees: Applebee’s has an April drink special, the Strawberry Dollarita with a Twizzler straw, for $1.
- Firehouse Subs: Literally get this bread with a free medium sub when you buy a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink.
- Hooter’s: From April 14-15 kids eat free. Celebrate those child tax write-offs by taking the whole family to Hooters and let get your kid’s meal comped with the purchase of an adult meal $10 or more.
- Office Depot: Through April 27, you can shred up to five pounds of documents for free with this coupon.
- Planet Fitness: Through April 20, you can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon that will be available at www.planetfitness.com
- Boston Market. On April 15, any guest who dines in-restaurant at Boston Market can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which is a Half Chicken Individual Meal. You’ll need a coupon, which you can get here.