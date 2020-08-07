Light the way: Overcoming nature’s destructive moments

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We started this week with a refresher on what a tropical storm can do to our world.

Isaias left some families reflecting on lives lost while lifting the heavy load of cleanup. But many hands make for light work, when you light the way.

Nature, under the cover of darkness, reminded us of forces beyond human control.

Isaias translated in Latin means “God is My Salvation,” and it took away earthly comforts from Suffolk to Courtland, to Bertie County, North Carolina, even a house of God in Norfolk brick-by-brick.

Was this tropical storm a lesson in faith? A call to help one another. A lesson that possessions cannot replace the soul? Perhaps. But this early seasonal show of cosmic power laid a foundation for human resolve.

The strength of mere mortals reconnected the force that links our neighborhoods and re-cleared a pathway to home.

And these natural cycles of the season still to come will again call on you to light the way.

Latest Posts: