Light the Way: Appreciating others is ‘essential’ during difficult times

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The saturated clouds opening above Virginia starting out this week didn’t dampen our spirits.

Nature’s continued soaking may have left roads washed out, but obstacles can’t stop the drive toward the light.

Like the 140-mile journey from Norfolk to King George, Virginia, where a woman was reunited with a box of memories she thought was left in the past.

Fed up with election year frustration, a boat captain warned some to keep their partisanship at the dock: A teachable moment about liberty and tolerance that comes from respect.

Such ideals require defense from those who look beyond their own needs. That’s why one group gave back when a U.S. Navy family needed a clean place to call home.

We are served by this kind of labor every day, and we got reminders in Virginia Beach of how essential those roles are. Often times we need each other to light the way.

