Lifeguards at Langley Air Force Base pool upset after not receiving paychecks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several lifeguards called 10 On Your Side, because they say they should have been paid for work weeks ago.

“I loved my job and I loved working with my co-workers,” said lifeguard Shannon Benton.

The pool at Langley Air Force base closed Sept 3, yet now it’s the lifeguards who are looking for help.

“We were all supposed to get paid Sept 12,” Benton added.

But that date came and went. Lifeguards say that they still do not have their money

“It’s ridiculous,” Benton said. “Here we are young adults trying to be responsible and having bills to pay and then next thing we know we have $500 held from us from a company we used to work for.”

The lifeguards worked for LifeAquatic H2o. The small company is contracted by the base to provide the services. It’s run by Christina Donnelly.

“It’s not fair, because I was there every day,” added lifeguard Alexandra Fortuna. “I opened the pool. I closed the pool. I did all this stuff for her. I just feel I deserve that money.”

10 On Your Side reached Donnelly by text message. She admits five employees are owed money, but she said it was a payroll issue. Officials over at Langley tell 10 On Your Side they’ve paid LifeAquatic H2o in full for its services. The lifeguards want to know where that money went

“Nobody should have to have their money held and it’s just not fair,” Fortuna added.

Donnelly says she feels horrible about the situation. On Tuesday, the company website was working. After our calls the website was taken down. 10 On Your Side has since learned the new website is iwantasummerjob.com.

“It makes me angry,” Benton said. “We worked hard and we deserve our pay. It’s that simple.”

Donnelly tells 10 On Your Side the employees should be getting the money within the next few days.