Lidl celebrates Autism Awareness Month with sensory-friendly nights

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – To celebrate Autism Awareness Month, Lidl is hosting special sensory-friendly evenings.

Every Thursday in April, from 6 p.m. until close, all Lidl stores will reduce the lighting, noise, music and in-store announcements and lower scan volumes at checkout.

The company says it decided to do this to help adults and children with autism enjoy their shopping experience.

You can download this sensory guide to map out your shopping plan ahead of your visit.

Lidl is also teaming up with the Autism Society and a Virginia teen to launch a limited-edition peanut butter.

In January, Eric “Bean” McKay, from Woodbridge, donated jars of his favorite Lidl creamy peanut butter to furloughed federal workers. Like many children with autism, he is sensitive to textures and peanut butter is one of his favorite foods. Now he’s being rewarded for his generosity.

The company will donate 10 cents from every jar of limited-edition peanut butter purchased to the Autism Society.

Tag @LidlUS and use #LidlBeanutButter to show your support.

There are several Lidl stores across Hampton Roads. Click here to find one near you.