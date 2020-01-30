Liberty University president supports VEXIT; West Virginia governor said he would welcome Virginians

UPDATE 3 P.M.: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said he would support efforts for Virginia counties and localities to leave the Commonwealth and join the state of West Virginia.

“We need a state government that is not elected by federal workers in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., that will protect our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and I believe West Virginia will do just that,” Falwell said.

“That’s why, while I will be campaigning for my good friends President Donald Trump and Gov. Jim Justice this election year, I’ll also be supporting any efforts to let the people decide the question of Virginia counties joining the State of West Virginia.”

Here’s the statement I made with @WVGovernor Jim Justice today in Martinsburg WV. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JJCSLCvEh5 — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 28, 2020

Justice said West Virginia would welcome any Virginian who joined West Virginia.

West Virginia became a state in 1863 after delegates decided to secede from Virginia and form a new state.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will take place in Martinsburg, about three hours northeast of Roanoke and Lynchburg. (Watch the press conference LIVE above this article or by clicking here.)

In a tweet this morning, Falwell said the public “won’t want to miss” the 2 p.m. press conference.

Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) and I have a press conference today at 2:00pm to share some groundbreaking info on some very important matters that will affect both of our states and the 2020 election. You won’t want to miss it. Tune in here on my twitter for a live stream. — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 28, 2020

Radio host Todd Starnes said Falwell and Justice would make “historic” news.

All I can say is that @JerryFalwellJr and the @WVGovernor are about to make national news – historic news. Listen to the #ToddStarnesShow at 2 p.m. eastern for details. https://t.co/8Rer3xaLns — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 28, 2020

Falwell previously told Starnes that he would encourage civil disobedience if the Virginia General Assembly passed certain gun control measures.

