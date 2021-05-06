Liberty University Police issue alert for missing Hampton man headed to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) –A man from Hampton was reported missing by Liberty University Police in Lynchburg.

Liberty University Police say that 37-year-old Quentin Maurice Badie was last seen on April 6, 2021 in Hampton. Police say Badie was on his way to Liberty University for an event.

Badie may be driving a blue Lexus IS 350 with a Florida tag ISTW56.

Police say he last checked in to the event on April 8. They also say that without his medicine, Badie may be confused or suffer hallucinations.

If you have any information about Badie’s location, you are asked to call Liberty University Police at (434) 592-7641.