Liberty stays unbeaten, defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Police say, Atisha Starnes was driving to visit family in North Carolina and as of Saturday has not arrived at their home. She was driving a gold 2005 Jeep Liberty with UJR-1817 on their license plates.