LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University released their 2023-24 non-conference schedule for men’s basketball.

The Flames will play 2023 NCAA tournament participants Alabama, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Charleston and Grand Canyon, along with NIT semifinalist Utah Valley.

Liberty will also visit Charlotte to play the 49ers. The Flames will also play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

LU has home games with Mid-Atlantic Christian, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Mississippi Valley State, Tennessee State, St. Andrews and Boyce.