Suspect charged in laced candy incident at Southampton HS arraigned

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man appeared in court Thursday morning for allegedly providing laced candy to Southampton High School students.

Eight students, between 14 and 16, were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say they all ingested candy laced with an unknown substance. The candy was sent to a lab to be identified.

Students spoke with 10 On Your Side about what the students ate.

Jaden Phillips

“Underclassman brought some edibles that was laced with I think it was LSD and acid. She was handing them out,” Ahkeel Woodley said.

Woodley says the school was on lockdown as students were taken out on stretchers.

“There were no students allowed in the halls the lights had to be off we couldn’t be near the windows or anything one of the guys in my class took one and after being escorted out of the class, he actually passed out,” said Woodley. “It got pretty bad.”

The hospital released an update Wednesday saying one student was transferred to another hospital. Seven other students were treated and released.

A sheriff’s spokesperson told 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris they arrested 18-year-old Jaden Phillips based on what others told them during their investigation.

Phillips is charged with possession with intent to distribute, distribution to someone under 18 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say Phillips is not a student at the high school.

The person who handed the candy out may face charges, depending on the investigation.

Phillips was arraigned Thursday morning in Southampton County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A bond hearing was scheduled for June 18.