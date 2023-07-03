RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large hive of bees was discovered within the Virginia Washington Monument in Richmond on Monday, July 3.
Beekeeper Ty Bearer arrived to investigate the hive alongside Capitol Police officer Samantha Kaputa, who volunteered to assist him with the removal.
The bees built their massive hive within the crypt inside of the monument, according to Virginia Capitol Police. This crypt was originally intended to be George Washington’s final resting place before his brother insisted he be buried at Mount Vernon.
Police said the removal is expected to take all day. In photos published to Twitter, Bearer can be seen carrying what police describe as only one to five percent of the honeycomb out of the monument — and that piece was about the size of a cellphone.
“That honey tastes delicious,” Macenka of Virginia Capitol Police said. He described it as “just leaking off of there.”
Bearer intends to relocate the bees to his personal farms, which are located near Montpelier in Hanover County.