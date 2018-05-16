Landstown HS group recovers $7,000 in travel deposits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Parents and students involved with the choral group at Landstown High School have reason to sing a happier tune, now that they’ve resolved a dispute with an educational travel company.

WorldStrides of Charlottesville has returned a total of more than $7,000 in deposits on a trip the group had canceled.

The choral group booked the March trip to New York City last fall. WorldStrides quoted a price of $1,100 per person, but then the families discovered that the fee did not include ground transportation and other costs.

The group canceled, and at first WorldStrides said it was done too late to recover the deposits. Then the company reconsidered.

Torie Lee Hooven’s daughter Xiaunie is a group member. Hooven had paid the firm $525 down before the cancellation. She got a refund check last week.

“At least we got our money back. It took a long time, and the minute y’all got involved, within a week they were handing our money back so that’s great.”

Her daughter was disappointed that she didn’t get to see Carnegie Hall and Broadway, but says it will remain a goal of hers and she’ll put it on her bucket list.