Lake Taylor, Lafayette and Poquoson roll to region football crowns

(WAVY) — Three area teams won region football championships on Friday night, and with it, a ticket to the state semifinals.
Class 4A Region Championship
Churchland 18
Lake Taylor 28
Class 3A Region Championship
Phoebus 19
Lafayette 29
Class 2A Region Championship
Poquoson 49
Amelia County 12
Two region championship games will be played on Saturday. In the Class 6A region title game, Oscar Smith hosts Thomas Dale and in the Class 5A region championship, Deep Creek hosts Maury at Deep Creek Middle School.