Lake Taylor, Lafayette and Poquoson roll to region football crowns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — Three area teams won region football championships on Friday night, and with it, a ticket to the state semifinals.

Class 4A Region Championship
Churchland 18
Lake Taylor 28

Class 3A Region Championship
Phoebus 19
Lafayette 29

Class 2A Region Championship
Poquoson 49
Amelia County 12

Two region championship games will be played on Saturday. In the Class 6A region title game, Oscar Smith hosts Thomas Dale and in the Class 5A region championship, Deep Creek hosts Maury at Deep Creek Middle School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10