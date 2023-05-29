HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local Kroger stores will be offering a 10% Military Appreciation Discount on May 28 and 29 to members of the military and their families in Hampton Roads.

The Military Appreciation Discount will also be available on June 15, July 1, July 15, August 1 and August 15.

The discount applies to in-store purchases for eligible active duty or retired military personnel with a valid ID.

“We are grateful for all service members who have risked their lives to serve our country, and we look forward to welcoming these heroes to our stores this weekend,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Helping military members and their families save money on groceries is a small token of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made, and we hope this program will help our service members feel supported and appreciated as we honor them this Memorial Day.”