King’s Fork player and coach take top honors in Class 4

(WAVY) — The Virginia High School League released awards for boys basketball teams in Class 4 on Monday and it was a clean sweep for the King’s Fork Bulldogs.

Jayden Epps, a 6’1″ sophomore, was named the Class 4 Player of the Year, while Rick Hite was named the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Epps averaged 26 points per game, 6 assists per game and 6 per game.

Epps and Hite led King’s Fork to a 24-3 record and the Class 4A Region Championship.

King’s Fork was scheduled to play fellow 757 school Wilson in the Class 4 State Championship, but the game was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The VHSL declared King’s Fork and Wilson as co-champions.