Kings Dominion bans cellphones on roller coaster

DOSWELL, Va. (WSLS) — An important warning is now on display for riders at Kings Dominion.

“No cell phone” signs are now up around the Twisted Timbers roller coaster after Reann Mayfield was hurt by a flying cellphone that left a nearly 2-inch-long gash on her forehead, according to NBC12.

In the weeks after the incident at Kings Dominion, Mayfield had severe headaches. Now, she’s left with a scar as a permanent reminder of her visit in June.

“It’s going to be wonderful because now people can rest at ease knowing that their children can go on the rides and be safe and no articles are going to be flying out from other individuals’ pockets,” said Mayfield.”I still love roller coasters. It’s just, I guess I was looking for it to be made right, and it was in my eyes because they made a rule that will keep other people safe.”

The park refunded Mayfield for her season pass.

Kings Dominion said the signs help better clarify its policy on loose articles.

Similar to Kings Dominion, the loose article policy at Busch Gardens Williamsburg lists cellphones as an item not allowed in ride queue lines or most rides. The policy states these items have to be “secured in a sealed pocket, a waist pack, left in a locker or with a non-rider.”