Kids can now drive a car into surgery at Pennsylvania hospital

(WJET/WFXP) Erie, PA- Being a kid in the hospital can be scary enough, but that trip from your room to surgery can be even more traumatic.

The folks at UPMC Hamot are making that experience one the kids won’t forget.

Kids can now drive a new electric car down the hallway and into the OR prior to their surgery.

It helps reduce their anxiety about surgery.

“I’m way more on ease knowing that he can have a little fun before,” said Adejah Pacley, mother.

“The real benefit of this is that it really alleviates their stress, makes the experience fun. It welcomes them into the OR, the team surrounds them. The team is thrilled to see this,” said David Gibbons, President, UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Northwest in Venango County also recently started using these cars.