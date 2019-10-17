Jury watches video of inmates’ deadly escape attempt at Pasquotank prison on day 3 of trial

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On day 3 of the Mikel Brady’s trial, the jury heard that the inmates in the escape attempt were well prepared, they had been stocking and stashing tools for a while, and they definitely had a plan.

Investigators from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations took center stage on Wednesday, showing the inside of Pasquotank Correctional back in October 2017.

Jurors watched as the inmates carried out North Carolina’s worst prison escape attempt.

“When they came back from lunch they began to gather supplies like the hammer, screwdrivers and sewing kits,” said SBI Special Agent Jennifer Matherly.

The video played focused on Brady’s movements. There were moments he’s pushing a cart full of cardboard though the halls. It would be as a kindling to start a fire for a diversion.

What isn’t on camera is the killing of three out of the four prison employees. Prosecutors did show the moments before Officer Justin Smith died. Jurors saw Smith led behind some boxes before his throat was slashed.

There was also a moment on the loading dock as the inmates surrounded Officer George Midgett. Investigators say Brady hit Midgett in the head with a hammer. The inmates then dragged his body from camera’s view.

Midgett survived, but was severely injured.

The jury then was shown more than 100 crime scene photos that showed areas the employees were attacked and wounds they suffered.

One photo even shows some paper stuffed in the latch of a prison door so it wouldn’t lock.

Investigators say they recovered four backpacks which contained shirts, socks and food.

The inmates were captured outside the prison’s walls.