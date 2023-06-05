NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk jury found 24-year-old Lachlan Mullins guilty of a rape he committed in 2021.

Mullins and the victim left the bar with a few friends and ended up at the victim’s home. The victim said she could not remember much about the night because she blacked out.

However, she said she did remember waking up in intense pain and her friend screaming at Mullins. Her friend testified that she witnessed the rape and recalled the victim pleading for Mullins to stop.

“Our heart is with the victim of Mr. Mullins’s crime,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “We are eternally grateful to the victim’s friend, who came forward and supported the victim with the truth. Her testimony proved vital to proving this case, and thanks to her and to the victim Mr. Mullins will be accountable for his crime.”

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours before finding Mullins guilty.