HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in favor of a dozen families with immunocompromisted students on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in February, the families argued that the new Virginia State Law banning masks in schools violates the Americans with Diabilities Act.

A federal judge agreed but the new state law will stay in effect, according to the ruling.

The families can now petition their schools or school districts to require masks, and the state cannot stop the specific schools from implementing some required masking.

“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children.” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Three students from Grassfield Elementary School, and Southeastern Elementary School in Chesapeake and Tabb Middle School in York County are plantiffs in the lawsuit.

There is no word yet on if these requests will be made.

