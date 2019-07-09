Judge convicts Norfolk father on child neglect charges in daughter’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk father has been convicted of child abuse and neglect charges in connection to the death of his 9-month-old daughter.

A judge on Tuesday found 29-year-old Kasiam Tinsley guilty on two counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said the judge dismissed felony charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and child cruelty.

Tinsley was arrested in November 2018 after 9-month-old Makayla Smith passed away at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Norfolk police said Smith had been rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive at a home on Nicholson Street.

The doctor who performed Smith’s autopsy testified on Monday, describing the bruising on the child’s face and forehead, swelling, bleeding under her scalp and skull and rib fractures.

A sentencing hearing for Tinsley is scheduled for Oct. 11.