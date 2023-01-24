NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case of a man charged in the killing of a Virginia Beach mother will move forward.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge Joan Mahoney certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm against Gary Morton to a grand jury. Both are felony charges.

Morton is accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington. He was arrested and taken into custody during a traffic stop back in August.

A cell phone belonging to Morton was located in the driver’s seat of the SUV, along with two concealed semi-automatic pistols, and an open container of alcohol, court documents show.

Inside the courtroom Tuesday, a homicide detective testified in court. He said he interviewed Morton inside Chesapeake City Jail following the high-speed chase with Virginia State Police.

The detective stated that during the interrogation, Morton admitted that he had an argument with Marie Covington about her adult daughters.

Morton told the detective he needed Covington’s car to get out of a situation. He then told police there was a road rage incident that led to him shooting Covington in the head.

Both the prosecution and the defense are now arguing whether the shooting was intentional or an accident.

