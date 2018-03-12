Job fair for service members being held Thursday at Langley-Eustis

News

by: Kevin Green

Posted: / Updated:
0x29os57_469195

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair for service members is being held Thursday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The fair is open to all active duty, reserve and National Guard service members from all military branches — as well as retirees, recently separated veterans and military spouses.

Base officials say more than 50 employees will be on-hand for jobs ranging from law enforcement to computer technology.

Applicants without a Department of Defense ID card must get a pass from the Visitor’s Center to the right of Fort Eustis’ Gate 1.

The job fair is scheduled for March 15 at the Fort Eustis Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories