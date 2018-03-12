Job fair for service members being held Thursday at Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair for service members is being held Thursday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The fair is open to all active duty, reserve and National Guard service members from all military branches — as well as retirees, recently separated veterans and military spouses.

Base officials say more than 50 employees will be on-hand for jobs ranging from law enforcement to computer technology.

Applicants without a Department of Defense ID card must get a pass from the Visitor’s Center to the right of Fort Eustis’ Gate 1.

The job fair is scheduled for March 15 at the Fort Eustis Club from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.