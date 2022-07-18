LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRIC) — A James Madison University baseball player is headed to Cleveland after becoming selected with the highest draft pick in the school’s history.

Outfielder and pitcher Chase DeLauter was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, making him the highest-selected player from JMU.

The left-hander from Martinsburg, West Virginia, was first-team All-State in 2020, first-team All-CAA in 2021 and became the first player from JMU to win the Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award in 2021.

In a game against Virginia Military Institute in March, DeLauter recorded eight RBIs and in a game against Elon in April he stole four bases.