JMU softball to play No. 1 Oklahoma Monday for spot in Women’s College World Series championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVY) — JMU softball will play for a spot in the Women’s College World Series championship series in another rematch with No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.
The Dukes, who are in their first ever WCWS, lost 6-3 to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon after beating OU 4-3 in the opening game of the tournament. JMU combined for 8 hits but stranded 9 runners on base.
The teams were tied up going into the 7th inning before Oklahoma scored 3 runs in the top half, including a two-run homer from Kinzie Hansen.
JMU star pitcher Odicci Alexander had been mostly dominant up to that point, but was showing fatigue after 100-plus pitches and being hit by a pitch at the plate.
Alexander, who’s pitched every game so far at the WCWS (she’s 2-1 with wins over OU and Oklahoma State), is expected to take the circle again at 4 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
If the Dukes win, they’ll play the winner of Alabama and Florida State, who also play a winner-take-all game on Monday. The championship series is best 2-of-3 and would start Tuesday.