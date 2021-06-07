JMU softball to play No. 1 Oklahoma Monday for spot in Women’s College World Series championship series

James Madison’s Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning against Oklahoma State in an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVY) — JMU softball will play for a spot in the Women’s College World Series championship series in another rematch with No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.

The Dukes, who are in their first ever WCWS, lost 6-3 to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon after beating OU 4-3 in the opening game of the tournament. JMU combined for 8 hits but stranded 9 runners on base.

The teams were tied up going into the 7th inning before Oklahoma scored 3 runs in the top half, including a two-run homer from Kinzie Hansen.

JMU star pitcher Odicci Alexander had been mostly dominant up to that point, but was showing fatigue after 100-plus pitches and being hit by a pitch at the plate.

Alexander, who’s pitched every game so far at the WCWS (she’s 2-1 with wins over OU and Oklahoma State), is expected to take the circle again at 4 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

If the Dukes win, they’ll play the winner of Alabama and Florida State, who also play a winner-take-all game on Monday. The championship series is best 2-of-3 and would start Tuesday.

