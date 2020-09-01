JMU reports more than 500 active COVID-19 cases days after reopening for in-person classes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — James Madison University reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to raise its cumulative number of active cases to more than 500, the highest reported figure of any college in Virginia.

With 513 active cases, about 2.3% of the school’s roughly 20,000 students are currently infected.

Nearly all of those cases have been reported in the last week alone, after JMU officially started in-person classes on Wednesday, August 26.

Monday’s figures include the highest number of self-reported cases (120) to date. JMU says self-reported cases represent students and employees that got tested at an off-campus health care provider.

The school’s university health center is also conducting testing. 28.6% of tests conducted there in the past week have come positive, including 100% positive tests on August 29 and 30. Combining self-reported and university health center cases together, there’s a 21% positivity rate among students and staff. That’s about three times higher than the state’s average.

JMU says at this time it’s only focusing on testing symptomatic people, meaning others who are not displaying symptoms could be on campus and spreading the virus. The university has just 143 quarantine/isolation beds on campus, with 79 available as of Tuesday.

The surge in university cases comes alongside a spike in cases in the surrounding Harrisonburg community. 77 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health, and more than 200 have been reported in the city in the last week.

JMU officials aren’t saying where exactly those who’ve test positive are living, but say some positive cases do not involve people who are physically present on campus. “There are many students and staff who are working, learning or teaching remotely and have been for some time,” a statement on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard reads.

VDH data shows at least 17 positive cases in the 22807 zip code for JMU.

Students have posted to social media to highlight their grievances with the university, including lack of space in classrooms and in dining halls.

In the chairs, yes. In the corners of the ballroom where we had to all huddle up and sit on the ground because all the seats were taken, no. pic.twitter.com/DmyWJ3Rv9Y — Jacob (@Jugger) September 1, 2020

Hey @JMUDining… Seriously do you have *ANY* distance precautions in the lines?!

You need to immediately rethink the customizations, make everything grab and go, and/or limit the numbers allowed inside of @JMU Dining Halls. This is how it spreads. pic.twitter.com/Bu9RBiz5he — 😷🦠JMU 411🦠😷 (@JMU411) September 1, 2020

JMU’s failure in handling this pandemic, a thread: — Ryan Ritter (@RitterRyan) August 31, 2020

Last Friday, when JMU was reporting less than 200 cases, JMU President Jonathan Alger said he was “cautiously optimistic,” but the university has yet to release an official statement this week addressing the surge.

