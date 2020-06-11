Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has responded to Monument Avenue after the Jefferson Davis statue was torn down.

Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.

Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.

Photo courtesy of 8News reporter Sierra Fox.

Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan

Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan

Photo courtesy of Molly Monaghan

The statue of Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, is the second to fall in the city of Richmond by the actions of the protesters in as many days. On Tuesday night, protesters used three ropes to pull the Christopher Columbus statue down in Byrd Park.

The sculpture was then dragged and thrown into a nearby lake.

BREAKING: The Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave. has been pulled down tonight, this video is from a person in the area who tells me police are now on scene. @8NEWS

(Explicit language warning) pic.twitter.com/maZ2YxklLk — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) June 11, 2020

Last Saturday, the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was also knocked down by protesters in Monroe Park.

Another night, another statue down in Richmond. This time it’s Jefferson Davis who was the Former President of the Confederacy. Heavy police presence and large crowd at scene on Monument Avenue. pic.twitter.com/lP83p2djhA — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) June 11, 2020

Heavy police presence remained as bystanders watched the toppled statue be towed away around 11:45 p.m., eliciting roars from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

